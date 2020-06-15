3504 Albee Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Newly renovated one half of duplex ready for you to move into! Featuring hardwood flooring, eat in kitchen, gorgeous bathroom, and spacious yard! Location is amazing. Right around the corner from shopping centers, restaurants, and TriStar Summit Medical Center. Less than 10 minute drive from I-40, Nashville Shores, and Lebanon Pike. What are you waiting for?! Call Jonathan at 615-431-9567 to view today. Don't miss out on this gem! Dogs allowed with owner approval. $500 non-refundable pet deposit.