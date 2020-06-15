All apartments in Nashville
Last updated April 19 2020 at 6:18 PM

3504 Albee Drive

3504 Albee Drive · (615) 431-9567
Location

3504 Albee Drive, Nashville, TN 37076
Chapelwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Newly renovated one half of duplex ready for you to move into! Featuring hardwood flooring, eat in kitchen, gorgeous bathroom, and spacious yard! Location is amazing. Right around the corner from shopping centers, restaurants, and TriStar Summit Medical Center. Less than 10 minute drive from I-40, Nashville Shores, and Lebanon Pike. What are you waiting for?! Call Jonathan at 615-431-9567 to view today. Don't miss out on this gem! Dogs allowed with owner approval. $500 non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Albee Drive have any available units?
3504 Albee Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 3504 Albee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Albee Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Albee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3504 Albee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3504 Albee Drive offer parking?
No, 3504 Albee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3504 Albee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 Albee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Albee Drive have a pool?
No, 3504 Albee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Albee Drive have accessible units?
No, 3504 Albee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Albee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3504 Albee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3504 Albee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3504 Albee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
