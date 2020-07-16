3501 Scarsdale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Coming soon, Should be available for showings 7/31/2020! This Luxury four bedroom home has 3.5 baths, walk-in closets in every bedroom with an extra large walk-in in the master! Beautiful kitchen that include Bosch appliances, double oven and large pantry, a Chef's dream! Your new home has a bonus room as well as a separate den upstairs. A Jack and Jill bathroom separates two of the bedrooms. In addition to the laundry room downstairs there are additional w/d connections upstairs. This home also offers a whole house water filter. This gorgeous home will not last long!!! Lawn care is included. No pets. Drive by today and call Browning-Gordon & Co. at (615) 383-3999 to schedule a showing. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1949616?source=marketing PLEASE DO NOT VIEW THIS PROPERTY IF YOU ARE SICK. ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK. NEITHER THE PROPERTY NOR THE LOCKBOX IS SANITIZED BETWEEN SHOWINGS.