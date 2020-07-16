All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 3501 Scarsdale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
3501 Scarsdale Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

3501 Scarsdale Road

3501 Scarsdale Road · (615) 383-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Green Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3501 Scarsdale Road, Nashville, TN 37215
Green Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Coming soon, Should be available for showings 7/31/2020! This Luxury four bedroom home has 3.5 baths, walk-in closets in every bedroom with an extra large walk-in in the master! Beautiful kitchen that include Bosch appliances, double oven and large pantry, a Chef's dream! Your new home has a bonus room as well as a separate den upstairs. A Jack and Jill bathroom separates two of the bedrooms. In addition to the laundry room downstairs there are additional w/d connections upstairs. This home also offers a whole house water filter. This gorgeous home will not last long!!! Lawn care is included. No pets. Drive by today and call Browning-Gordon & Co. at (615) 383-3999 to schedule a showing. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1949616?source=marketing PLEASE DO NOT VIEW THIS PROPERTY IF YOU ARE SICK. ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK. NEITHER THE PROPERTY NOR THE LOCKBOX IS SANITIZED BETWEEN SHOWINGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Scarsdale Road have any available units?
3501 Scarsdale Road has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Scarsdale Road have?
Some of 3501 Scarsdale Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Scarsdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Scarsdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Scarsdale Road pet-friendly?
No, 3501 Scarsdale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 3501 Scarsdale Road offer parking?
No, 3501 Scarsdale Road does not offer parking.
Does 3501 Scarsdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Scarsdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Scarsdale Road have a pool?
Yes, 3501 Scarsdale Road has a pool.
Does 3501 Scarsdale Road have accessible units?
No, 3501 Scarsdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Scarsdale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Scarsdale Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3501 Scarsdale Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Olympus Midtown
1700 State St
Nashville, TN 37203
Gazebo Apartments
141 Neese Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Cadence
1600 McGavock St
Nashville, TN 37203
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Priest Lake
3555 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37214
Highlands
4646 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St.
Nashville, TN 37201

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity