3417 Harbor Hill Pl
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

3417 Harbor Hill Pl

3417 Harbor Hill Place · (615) 429-7418
Location

3417 Harbor Hill Place, Nashville, TN 37214
Harborview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3417 Harbor Hill Pl · Avail. Jul 21

$1,625

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3417 Harbor Hill Pl Available 07/21/20 Nashville Home for Lease! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Garage near Downtown Nashville! -
Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch or you may choose the nice back deck! Desirable one level home in Nashville available soon.. Open floor plan and high ceilings in living room areas. Cozy gas fireplace for the coming autumn weather is open to both living room and kitchen areas. Over sized one car garage with extra storage area. Great location convenient to lakes, entertainment, shopping. Convenient to walking trails and Greenways, Interstate systems, BNA Nashville airport, Music City Star commuter rail system, lakes and marinas Nice storage building in back yard included. NO PETS
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Harbor Hill Pl have any available units?
3417 Harbor Hill Pl has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 Harbor Hill Pl have?
Some of 3417 Harbor Hill Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 Harbor Hill Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Harbor Hill Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Harbor Hill Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3417 Harbor Hill Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 3417 Harbor Hill Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3417 Harbor Hill Pl offers parking.
Does 3417 Harbor Hill Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 Harbor Hill Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Harbor Hill Pl have a pool?
No, 3417 Harbor Hill Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Harbor Hill Pl have accessible units?
No, 3417 Harbor Hill Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Harbor Hill Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 Harbor Hill Pl has units with dishwashers.
