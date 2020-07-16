Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3417 Harbor Hill Pl Available 07/21/20 Nashville Home for Lease! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Garage near Downtown Nashville! -

Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch or you may choose the nice back deck! Desirable one level home in Nashville available soon.. Open floor plan and high ceilings in living room areas. Cozy gas fireplace for the coming autumn weather is open to both living room and kitchen areas. Over sized one car garage with extra storage area. Great location convenient to lakes, entertainment, shopping. Convenient to walking trails and Greenways, Interstate systems, BNA Nashville airport, Music City Star commuter rail system, lakes and marinas Nice storage building in back yard included. NO PETS

Glenda Renick,Affiliate Broker, The Wilson Group 615.429.7418



(RLNE1926455)