Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher bbq/grill internet access oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

This beautifully designed 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home is the perfect balance of entertainment, sanctuary, amenities and LOCATION. The house is light + airy with a cool artsy vibe. Tastefully designed decor, fully equipped kitchen and a MASSIVE outdoor entertaining area.complete with everything to make you feel at home – WiFi, Netflix, washer and dryer, work desk with great wifi coverage and the comfiest latex mattresses you’ve ever slept on