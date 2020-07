Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

This home includes a living room for entertaining guests and an eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Whether you choose to enjoy a movie night in the living room or relax with a cup of coffee on the patio in the fenced backyard, this home has everything your family has been looking for. The bedrooms offer amazing natural light and plenty of room for your furniture. The master retreat is complete with a double sink vanity.