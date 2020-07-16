Amenities

3037 Carrington Place Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA+Bonus, just 6 mi. from downtown Nashville! - Amazing home for lease in a fantastic North Nashville location- only 6 miles from downtown Nashville/1 mile to Briley Pkwy. This lovely home, built just 5 years ago, features an open floor plan with lots of natural light, large eat-in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and large island, and a great room with cathedral ceiling and fireplace. The master has tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and the bath offers a separate garden tub and shower plus double vanities. Separate laundry room, large walk-in storage room, 2 car garage. Spacious & private fenced-in backyard with patio. MyQ Smart Garage door openers compatible with AmazonKey.



Available in early August! Call RPM Rental Solutions at 615-900-4067 to schedule your private viewing of this wonderful home!



Nearby schools: Cumberland Elementary, Joelton Middle, and Whites Creek High (verify school zones at zonefinder.mnps.org/zonefinder)



Professionally managed by locally owned and operated Real Property Management Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: Income that is 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+ and good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. Pets will be considered with a $450 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent, no aggressive breeds and no dogs over 75 lbs. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required.



(RLNE4923341)