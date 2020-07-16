All apartments in Nashville
3037 Carrington Place
3037 Carrington Place

3037 Carrington Place · (615) 900-4067
Location

3037 Carrington Place, Nashville, TN 37218
Northwest Nashville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3037 Carrington Place · Avail. Aug 8

$2,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2098 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3037 Carrington Place Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA+Bonus, just 6 mi. from downtown Nashville! - Amazing home for lease in a fantastic North Nashville location- only 6 miles from downtown Nashville/1 mile to Briley Pkwy. This lovely home, built just 5 years ago, features an open floor plan with lots of natural light, large eat-in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and large island, and a great room with cathedral ceiling and fireplace. The master has tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and the bath offers a separate garden tub and shower plus double vanities. Separate laundry room, large walk-in storage room, 2 car garage. Spacious & private fenced-in backyard with patio. MyQ Smart Garage door openers compatible with AmazonKey.

Available in early August! Call RPM Rental Solutions at 615-900-4067 to schedule your private viewing of this wonderful home!

Nearby schools: Cumberland Elementary, Joelton Middle, and Whites Creek High (verify school zones at zonefinder.mnps.org/zonefinder)

Professionally managed by locally owned and operated Real Property Management Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: Income that is 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+ and good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. Pets will be considered with a $450 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent, no aggressive breeds and no dogs over 75 lbs. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required.

(RLNE4923341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 Carrington Place have any available units?
3037 Carrington Place has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3037 Carrington Place have?
Some of 3037 Carrington Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 Carrington Place currently offering any rent specials?
3037 Carrington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 Carrington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3037 Carrington Place is pet friendly.
Does 3037 Carrington Place offer parking?
Yes, 3037 Carrington Place offers parking.
Does 3037 Carrington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3037 Carrington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 Carrington Place have a pool?
No, 3037 Carrington Place does not have a pool.
Does 3037 Carrington Place have accessible units?
No, 3037 Carrington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 Carrington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3037 Carrington Place does not have units with dishwashers.
