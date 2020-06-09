All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2130 9th Ave N

2130 9th Ave N · (866) 535-9956
Location

2130 9th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37228
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2130 9th Ave N · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
URBAN LUXURY LIVING - Metro North is an upscale luxury townhome development located on the north side of Downtown Nashville in the popular Buena Vista Heights community. The development is conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, parks and within walking distance of the Buchanan Arts District.

This townhome offers over 2,000 square feet of living space that includes 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, office, large balcony and a 2 car attached garage.

Upscale Features:
- Custom designed interior with a modern aesthetic
- Hunter Douglas window treatment blinds for living room slider & master bedroom bay
- Polished and stained concrete floors on the first floor
- Solid hickory hardwood flooring on the second and third floor
- 9'-10' ceilings with floor to ceiling windows
- Designer lighting fixtures throughout, including decorative fixtures by Zuo Modern
- Designer faucets, shower fixtures, and toilet accessories
- Premium GE stainless steel appliances with gas range
- Quartz countertops
- Porcelain tile backsplash in kitchen
- Walk-In Pantry
- Custom walk-in closets
- Premium in-ceiling audio system on 2nd floor
- Tankless water heater
- Washer & dryer included

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
(866) 535-9956
http://www.NashvillePropertyManagementPros.com

To view a virtual tour visit the link below.
https://youtu.be/LD5zQt4DjX0

$50 per month discount with a 24 month lease!

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)

Selling or Renting your home with the OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer!

(RLNE5732908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 9th Ave N have any available units?
2130 9th Ave N has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 9th Ave N have?
Some of 2130 9th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 9th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2130 9th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 9th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 9th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2130 9th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2130 9th Ave N does offer parking.
Does 2130 9th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 9th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 9th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2130 9th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2130 9th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2130 9th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 9th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 9th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
