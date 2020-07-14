2120 Lebanon Pike

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Available Immediately**

**All leases must start within 21 days of application date**



All-brick, one story condo in lovely neighborhood minutes to everything Donelson has to offer! Spacious, open floor plan with hardwoods throughout, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, covered front porch, privacy fenced-in back patio, easy access to Briley Parkway. Schedule a showing today!



Application fee is $50/adult. Security deposit is one month's rent or ask us about our alternative deposit options. Tenant is required to purchase liability insurance from Landlord for $9.50/month and pay $20/month to Property Management Connection as a Tenant Management Fee. Pets allowed. For more information and pet policy, please visit www.PMCNashville.com.