2120 Lebanon Pike
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:18 PM

2120 Lebanon Pike

2120 Lebanon Pike · (629) 219-2087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2120 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37210
East Haven Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$1,545

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Available Immediately**
**All leases must start within 21 days of application date**

All-brick, one story condo in lovely neighborhood minutes to everything Donelson has to offer! Spacious, open floor plan with hardwoods throughout, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, covered front porch, privacy fenced-in back patio, easy access to Briley Parkway. Schedule a showing today!

Application fee is $50/adult. Security deposit is one month's rent or ask us about our alternative deposit options. Tenant is required to purchase liability insurance from Landlord for $9.50/month and pay $20/month to Property Management Connection as a Tenant Management Fee. Pets allowed. For more information and pet policy, please visit www.PMCNashville.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Lebanon Pike have any available units?
2120 Lebanon Pike has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Lebanon Pike have?
Some of 2120 Lebanon Pike's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Lebanon Pike currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Lebanon Pike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Lebanon Pike pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Lebanon Pike is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Lebanon Pike offer parking?
No, 2120 Lebanon Pike does not offer parking.
Does 2120 Lebanon Pike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Lebanon Pike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Lebanon Pike have a pool?
No, 2120 Lebanon Pike does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Lebanon Pike have accessible units?
No, 2120 Lebanon Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Lebanon Pike have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Lebanon Pike does not have units with dishwashers.
