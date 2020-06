Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Luxury Eastside townhome with stunning views and rooftop patio! - Luxury Eastside townhome with 4 private bedroom suites, stunning skyline views and rooftop patio! Get anywhere in Nashville in just minutes from this gorgeous home just off Main Street. Meticulously designed from the layout to the upscale finishes. Top floor bonus area complete with full bath, could be used as an additional bedroom or office. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5693504)