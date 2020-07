Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Come home to modern luxury, walk to dinner. Wide open space, high ceilings, chefs kitchen, screened in porch, and wait until you see the bathroom suite! 3 minute *walk* to dining, bars, working out, even the Bluebird Cafe. 10 minute *walk* to Whole Foods, True Food, Hill Center, Trader Joes, The Mall, basically all of Green Hills. Impressive in-town living in the heart of Green Hills (with a backdoor to avoid traffic).