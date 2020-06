Amenities

WALK TO VANDY, MUSIC ROW, HILLSBORO VILLAGE AND MORE.. FANTABULOUS opportunity to rent in desirable Adelicia Condominiums with top notch amenities that include, 24 hr concierge, olympic size outdoor swimming pool, state of the art fitness center, yoga/pilates studio, owners lounge and more. GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED. WASHER DRYER IN UNIT . Rent includes assigned garage parking and can be fully furnished too. Available immediately.