Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Beautiful one level open concept home in the desirable Villages of Riverwood. Just minutes from downtown Nashville and Nashville Inter Airport. Granite Counter tops, Tile back splash, & SS Appliances in kitchen. Resort-style amenity center in community including a huge pool and fitness center. Pets okay on a case by case basis. Don't wait! This one will not last!!!