1731 4th Ave N Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

3 bed / 2 bath home - Coming Soon!



This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Salemtown! This home features Hardwood flooring throughout the living areas & kitchen, Carpet flooring in the bedrooms and Tile flooring in the bathroom. Also has a living room.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer/Dryer



This house also includes:

Total Electric Service

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional Features:

Attic Storage

Ceiling Fans



Furniture featured in photos is NOT included. Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5357708)