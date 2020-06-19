All apartments in Nashville
1731 4th Ave N Unit B

1731 4th Avenue North · (615) 900-2625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1731 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208
Salemtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1731 4th Ave N Unit B · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bed / 2 bath home - Coming Soon!

This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Salemtown! This home features Hardwood flooring throughout the living areas & kitchen, Carpet flooring in the bedrooms and Tile flooring in the bathroom. Also has a living room.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer/Dryer

This house also includes:
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional Features:
Attic Storage
Ceiling Fans

Furniture featured in photos is NOT included. Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5357708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 4th Ave N Unit B have any available units?
1731 4th Ave N Unit B has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 4th Ave N Unit B have?
Some of 1731 4th Ave N Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 4th Ave N Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1731 4th Ave N Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 4th Ave N Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1731 4th Ave N Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1731 4th Ave N Unit B offer parking?
No, 1731 4th Ave N Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1731 4th Ave N Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1731 4th Ave N Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 4th Ave N Unit B have a pool?
No, 1731 4th Ave N Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1731 4th Ave N Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1731 4th Ave N Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 4th Ave N Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 4th Ave N Unit B has units with dishwashers.
