1731 4th Ave N Unit B

Amenities
3 bed / 2 bath home - Coming Soon!
This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Salemtown! This home features Hardwood flooring throughout the living areas & kitchen, Carpet flooring in the bedrooms and Tile flooring in the bathroom. Also has a living room.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer/Dryer
This house also includes:
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Additional Features:
Attic Storage
Ceiling Fans
Furniture featured in photos is NOT included. Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5357708)