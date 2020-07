Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cottages at Williams Bend end unit 2 story townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms! Patio around back. Nicely sized living room with lots of natural light, kitchen features eat-in area and all appliances. Both bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. Primary bedroom features a walk-in closet! Stackable washer/dryer included. ***$175.00 non refundable cleaning fee included in the security deposit, please call for details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.