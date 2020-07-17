1528 Stoney River Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel bathtub

4Bed, 2.5Ba in a nice quiet Neighborhood! - New house / New Neighborhood....Home for Lease that resides on a quiet cul-de-sac!! Best part is the homes proximity to downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Madison, etc. New Construction Perks: Great floor plan, beautiful espresso hardwoods, first floor master features a large bathroom with his/her closets and separate garden tub / shower, lovely stainless appliance and fixtures, Open Kitchen facing great room, Huge Finished bonus room! Covered rear patio overlooking backyard. 2-car garage w/ driveway. This home is pet friendly ($250 nonrefundable deposit). Rent includes renters insurance and air filters. For more information, TEXT Alex at 615-852-5141



