All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1528 Stoney River Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1528 Stoney River Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1528 Stoney River Lane

1528 Stoney River Ln · (615) 852-5141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1528 Stoney River Ln, Nashville, TN 37115
Cedarwood Courtyard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1528 Stoney River Lane · Avail. now

$2,230

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
4Bed, 2.5Ba in a nice quiet Neighborhood! - New house / New Neighborhood....Home for Lease that resides on a quiet cul-de-sac!! Best part is the homes proximity to downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Madison, etc. New Construction Perks: Great floor plan, beautiful espresso hardwoods, first floor master features a large bathroom with his/her closets and separate garden tub / shower, lovely stainless appliance and fixtures, Open Kitchen facing great room, Huge Finished bonus room! Covered rear patio overlooking backyard. 2-car garage w/ driveway. This home is pet friendly ($250 nonrefundable deposit). Rent includes renters insurance and air filters. For more information, TEXT Alex at 615-852-5141

(RLNE5913997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Stoney River Lane have any available units?
1528 Stoney River Lane has a unit available for $2,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 Stoney River Lane have?
Some of 1528 Stoney River Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Stoney River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Stoney River Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Stoney River Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 Stoney River Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1528 Stoney River Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1528 Stoney River Lane offers parking.
Does 1528 Stoney River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 Stoney River Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Stoney River Lane have a pool?
No, 1528 Stoney River Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Stoney River Lane have accessible units?
No, 1528 Stoney River Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Stoney River Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 Stoney River Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1528 Stoney River Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl
Nashville, TN 37209
Belvedere
604 Russell St
Nashville, TN 37206
Hillhurst
1100 Sunset Cir
Nashville, TN 37207
Terra House
115 Middleton St
Nashville, TN 37210
Atlas Germantown
200 Madison Street
Nashville, TN 37208
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203
Brighton Valley
500 Brooksboro Ter
Nashville, TN 37217
Novo Donelson
135 Donelson Pike
Nashville, TN 37214

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity