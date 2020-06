Amenities

Stunning West End Condo Across From Elmington Park! - AVAILABLE NOW! Don't look past this Stunning Condo in West End across from Elmington Park and I-440 entrance ramp!! This condo includes w/d, all kitchen appliances, and granite countertops! Beautiful tile and hardwood floors. Also features a gas fireplace and balcony. Two garage parking passes and community pool. Application/background required. Max of 2 pets, pets subject to owner approval. Text Ivanna at 615-293-5218 for more info! **Includes Renters Insurance**



