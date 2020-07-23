1216 Pennock Avenue - A

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

3 Bedroom on Pennock Avenue! Huge Bedrooms and bathroom! - Check out this adorable 3 bedroom / 1 bath property!! Unit A is all one level and is the larger unit in the duplex at about 1200 sq. ft. Located on highly sought after Pennock Avenue! There are hardwood floors throughout the home. The two front bedrooms are HUGE and there's a smaller third bedroom at the rear of the home. You'll find updated appliances in the kitchen and cool light fixtures throughout! This home has central heat and air, washer/dryer hookups in a designated laundry room AND a back deck! Perfect for grilling out or entertaining. Lawn care and Water included! Visit our website at www.renewtn.com/rentals to schedule a showing and apply!



(RLNE4129820)