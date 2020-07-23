All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1216 Pennock Avenue - A

1216 Pennock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Pennock Avenue, Nashville, TN 37207
Cleveland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
3 Bedroom on Pennock Avenue! Huge Bedrooms and bathroom! - Check out this adorable 3 bedroom / 1 bath property!! Unit A is all one level and is the larger unit in the duplex at about 1200 sq. ft. Located on highly sought after Pennock Avenue! There are hardwood floors throughout the home. The two front bedrooms are HUGE and there's a smaller third bedroom at the rear of the home. You'll find updated appliances in the kitchen and cool light fixtures throughout! This home has central heat and air, washer/dryer hookups in a designated laundry room AND a back deck! Perfect for grilling out or entertaining. Lawn care and Water included! Visit our website at www.renewtn.com/rentals to schedule a showing and apply!

(RLNE4129820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Pennock Avenue - A have any available units?
1216 Pennock Avenue - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Pennock Avenue - A have?
Some of 1216 Pennock Avenue - A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Pennock Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Pennock Avenue - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Pennock Avenue - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Pennock Avenue - A is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Pennock Avenue - A offer parking?
No, 1216 Pennock Avenue - A does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Pennock Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Pennock Avenue - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Pennock Avenue - A have a pool?
No, 1216 Pennock Avenue - A does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Pennock Avenue - A have accessible units?
No, 1216 Pennock Avenue - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Pennock Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Pennock Avenue - A does not have units with dishwashers.
