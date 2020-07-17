1211 N Graycroft Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**Available Immediately**

**All leases must begin within 21 days of application date**



Meticulously maintained duplex in lovely Madison neighborhood! Extremely spacious, fireplace in living room, ALL NEW stainless steel appliances, two large master suites - one upstairs and one downstairs - each including their own bathroom and walk-in closet, second floor is entirely private master suite, covered parking for two vehicles, great back deck. Schedule a showing today!



Application fee is $50/adult. Security deposit is one month's rent or ask us about our alternative deposit options. Tenant is required to purchase liability insurance from Landlord for $9.50/month and pay $20/month to Property Management Connection as a Tenant Management Fee. Pets allowed. For more information and pet policy, please visit www.PMCNashville.com.