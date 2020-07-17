All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:58 PM

1211 N Graycroft Ave

1211 North Graycroft Avenue · (629) 219-2087
Location

1211 North Graycroft Avenue, Nashville, TN 37115
Primerose Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**Available Immediately**
**All leases must begin within 21 days of application date**

Meticulously maintained duplex in lovely Madison neighborhood! Extremely spacious, fireplace in living room, ALL NEW stainless steel appliances, two large master suites - one upstairs and one downstairs - each including their own bathroom and walk-in closet, second floor is entirely private master suite, covered parking for two vehicles, great back deck. Schedule a showing today!

Application fee is $50/adult. Security deposit is one month's rent or ask us about our alternative deposit options. Tenant is required to purchase liability insurance from Landlord for $9.50/month and pay $20/month to Property Management Connection as a Tenant Management Fee. Pets allowed. For more information and pet policy, please visit www.PMCNashville.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 N Graycroft Ave have any available units?
1211 N Graycroft Ave has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 N Graycroft Ave have?
Some of 1211 N Graycroft Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 N Graycroft Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1211 N Graycroft Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 N Graycroft Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 N Graycroft Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1211 N Graycroft Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1211 N Graycroft Ave offers parking.
Does 1211 N Graycroft Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 N Graycroft Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 N Graycroft Ave have a pool?
No, 1211 N Graycroft Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1211 N Graycroft Ave have accessible units?
No, 1211 N Graycroft Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 N Graycroft Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 N Graycroft Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
