1204 Cedar Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

A Available 08/01/20 1204A Cedar Lane is the perfect spot in 12th South! This home is directly across the street from Sevier Park, and it is within walking distance of great restaurants such as Burger Up, Mafiozas, Edley's BBQ and Urban Grubb. It's 10 minutes from downtown Nashville and 10 minutes to Green Hills. Vanderbilt, Belmont, and David Lipscomb are all within minutes as well. The master bedroom has 2 closets and a dual vanity. The extra office space downstairs is the perfect area to work from home! The kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout the home with carpet in the 2 bedrooms. Pets are also welcome! There is a pet door that leads out to the fenced in backyard, so its perfect for your furry friends! This truly is a fantastic home to live in! Please call, text or email me with any questions!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/nashville-tn?lid=13452434



(RLNE5873711)