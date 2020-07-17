All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1204 Cedar Lane

1204 Cedar Lane · (615) 423-7436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1204 Cedar Lane, Nashville, TN 37212
Bellmont-Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
A Available 08/01/20 1204A Cedar Lane is the perfect spot in 12th South! This home is directly across the street from Sevier Park, and it is within walking distance of great restaurants such as Burger Up, Mafiozas, Edley's BBQ and Urban Grubb. It's 10 minutes from downtown Nashville and 10 minutes to Green Hills. Vanderbilt, Belmont, and David Lipscomb are all within minutes as well. The master bedroom has 2 closets and a dual vanity. The extra office space downstairs is the perfect area to work from home! The kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout the home with carpet in the 2 bedrooms. Pets are also welcome! There is a pet door that leads out to the fenced in backyard, so its perfect for your furry friends! This truly is a fantastic home to live in! Please call, text or email me with any questions!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/nashville-tn?lid=13452434

(RLNE5873711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Cedar Lane have any available units?
1204 Cedar Lane has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Cedar Lane have?
Some of 1204 Cedar Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Cedar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Cedar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Cedar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Cedar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Cedar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Cedar Lane offers parking.
Does 1204 Cedar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 Cedar Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Cedar Lane have a pool?
No, 1204 Cedar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Cedar Lane have accessible units?
No, 1204 Cedar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Cedar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Cedar Lane has units with dishwashers.
