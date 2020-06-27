All apartments in Nashville
115 Westfield Drive
115 Westfield Drive

115 Westfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

115 Westfield Drive, Nashville, TN 37221
Westfield Condos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
2 bedroom condo in Bellevue available immediately! With an outdoor community swimming pool, exercise room, tennis court and club house! Covered patio area. Wood burning fireplace. Pets may be excepted if they weigh less than 20 lbs., with prior approval and NON-refundable pet fee. Lawn care, tree care, pool care, water, sewer and trash are ALL included! No smoking. Drive by today and call Browning-Gordon & Co. at 615.383.3999 to schedule a viewing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Westfield Drive have any available units?
115 Westfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Westfield Drive have?
Some of 115 Westfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Westfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 Westfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Westfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Westfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 115 Westfield Drive offer parking?
No, 115 Westfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 115 Westfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Westfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Westfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 115 Westfield Drive has a pool.
Does 115 Westfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 Westfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Westfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Westfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
