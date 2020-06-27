115 Westfield Drive

Amenities

2 bedroom condo in Bellevue available immediately! With an outdoor community swimming pool, exercise room, tennis court and club house! Covered patio area. Wood burning fireplace. Pets may be excepted if they weigh less than 20 lbs., with prior approval and NON-refundable pet fee. Lawn care, tree care, pool care, water, sewer and trash are ALL included! No smoking. Drive by today and call Browning-Gordon & Co. at 615.383.3999 to schedule a viewing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.