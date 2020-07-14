Amenities
1004 N 7th St Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED EAST NASHVILLE COTTAGE WITH PARK VIEW - This updated East Nashville cottage offers over 1,100 square feet that includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
- Hardwood Floors
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Counters
- Vaulted ceilings
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Fenced Yard
- Pet Friendly
This home is conveniently located to Cleveland Park, Five Points and Downtown Nashville.
Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)
