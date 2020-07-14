All apartments in Nashville
1004 N 7th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1004 N 7th St

1004 North 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1004 North 7th Street, Nashville, TN 37207
Cleveland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1004 N 7th St Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED EAST NASHVILLE COTTAGE WITH PARK VIEW - This updated East Nashville cottage offers over 1,100 square feet that includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

- Hardwood Floors
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Counters
- Vaulted ceilings
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Fenced Yard
- Pet Friendly

This home is conveniently located to Cleveland Park, Five Points and Downtown Nashville.

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
(866) 535-9956
http://www.NashvillePropertyManagementPros.com

To view a virtual tour visit the link below.
https://youtu.be/FzXZ_g0F6Wc

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)

Selling or Renting your home with the OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer!

(RLNE5917551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 N 7th St have any available units?
1004 N 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 N 7th St have?
Some of 1004 N 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 N 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
1004 N 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 N 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 N 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 1004 N 7th St offer parking?
No, 1004 N 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 1004 N 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 N 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 N 7th St have a pool?
No, 1004 N 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 1004 N 7th St have accessible units?
No, 1004 N 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 N 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 N 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
