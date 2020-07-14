All apartments in Franklin
Find more places like
Madison Franklin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin, TN
/
Madison Franklin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Madison Franklin

801 Del Rio Pike · (615) 502-4631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franklin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

801 Del Rio Pike, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit K03 · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit L03 · Avail. now

$1,148

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit A02 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,148

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B06 · Avail. now

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit G06 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,287

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit B10 · Avail. now

$1,298

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 978 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison Franklin.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
playground
tennis court
trash valet
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Welcome home to The Madison Franklin. Our beautiful community is nestled in Franklin, Tennessee and is located conveniently near the Franklin Theatre, delicious local dining spots, and gorgeous parks. With the Mack C Hatcher Memorial Parkway just minutes away, your commute will be a dream come true. Let The Madison Franklin be the next step in your future.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500 or $150 Security Deposit Waiver Fee
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: $8 Building Facilities fee, $25 valet trash pick up
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $300 pet fee for up to 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15/month/pet
restrictions: No Akita, American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Malamute, Pit Bull, Pit Bull Mix, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Wolf Hybrids, and any other aggressive breeds are prohibited. A mix with an of these breeds are not permitted.
Parking Details: Can park anywhere. No assigned parking.
Storage Details: Certain floor plans have storage outside on patio or balcony.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Madison Franklin have any available units?
Madison Franklin has 26 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Madison Franklin have?
Some of Madison Franklin's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison Franklin currently offering any rent specials?
Madison Franklin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison Franklin pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison Franklin is pet friendly.
Does Madison Franklin offer parking?
Yes, Madison Franklin offers parking.
Does Madison Franklin have units with washers and dryers?
No, Madison Franklin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison Franklin have a pool?
Yes, Madison Franklin has a pool.
Does Madison Franklin have accessible units?
Yes, Madison Franklin has accessible units.
Does Madison Franklin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison Franklin has units with dishwashers.
Does Madison Franklin have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Madison Franklin has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr
Franklin, TN 37067
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Viera Cool Springs
300 Royal Oaks Blvd
Franklin, TN 37067
Retreat at Iron Horse
145 Legends Club Lane
Franklin, TN 37069
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
The Whitney
113 Magnolia Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
The Artessa Apartments
1000 Artessa Cir
Franklin, TN 37067
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd
Franklin, TN 37069

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 BedroomsFranklin Apartments with BalconyFranklin Apartments with ParkingFranklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TNDickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State UniversityBelmont UniversityCumberland UniversityLipscomb University