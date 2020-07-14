Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access online portal playground tennis court trash valet

***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***



Welcome home to The Madison Franklin. Our beautiful community is nestled in Franklin, Tennessee and is located conveniently near the Franklin Theatre, delicious local dining spots, and gorgeous parks. With the Mack C Hatcher Memorial Parkway just minutes away, your commute will be a dream come true. Let The Madison Franklin be the next step in your future.



Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.