Apartment List
/
TN
/
franklin
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Franklin, TN with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Franklin apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
49 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,792
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
31 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,148
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
The Estates at Brentwood
570 Church St E, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,322
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1407 sqft
Right by I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. A modern living community with a swimming pool, bocce court, and gym. Homes feature carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and extra storage throughout.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
85 Units Available
Brittany Park
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,298
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1362 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
57 Units Available
West Meade
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
16 Units Available
Bellevue West
100 Ridgelake Pkwy, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
900 sqft
Situated in the scenic hills of Bellevue, this luxury complex boasts 24-maintenance, on-site volleyball court, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Close to the 24 Bellevue Express.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
20 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
1000 Amberwood Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1675 sqft
Minutes to I-40. Hilltop apartment community close to Nashville West Mall. Select apartments feature bay windows, private entries and laundry rooms. Community provides multiple recreational amenities, including planned socials.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Brentwood Highland Apartments
The Views of Brentwood
249 Plum Nelly Cir, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,189
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Views of Brentwood in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
48 Units Available
The Lakes Bellevue
200 Erin Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,066
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1312 sqft
Units feature built-in bookshelves, vaulted ceilings, and spacious walk-in closets. Luxurious community amenities include parking, pool, and trash valet. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Nashville and abundant dining options.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
380 Harding
380 Harding Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful homes with open floor plans and king-size bedrooms. Beat the heat in the resort-style pool during summer days. Relax at the clubhouse. Close to shopping at Harding Plaza Shopping Center. Easy access to I-24.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
64 Units Available
Green Hills
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,589
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,864
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1812 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
23 Units Available
Hillmeade Apartment Homes
6800 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1803 sqft
The Belle Forest Shopping Center and Bellevue Valley Plaza are just minutes from this community. Apartments feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry. There's an on-site fitness center and pool for residents to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
30 Units Available
The Overton Brentwood
4960 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
859 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from Interstates 65 and 24. Hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and new kitchen appliances. Community dog park, laundry facilities, clubhouse with cafe and gym. Gated access.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 02:56pm
$
8 Units Available
Saxony
700 Saxony Lake Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1038 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments close to I-24 with swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, laundry facilities, and more. Apartments are pet friendly. Some units with vaulted ceilings are available for an extra spacious feel.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Franklin, TN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Franklin apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Franklin apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranklin 3 BedroomsFranklin Accessible ApartmentsFranklin Apartments under $1,000Franklin Apartments with Balcony
Franklin Apartments with GarageFranklin Apartments with GymFranklin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranklin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFranklin Apartments with ParkingFranklin Apartments with Pool
Franklin Apartments with Washer-DryerFranklin Cheap PlacesFranklin Dog Friendly ApartmentsFranklin Furnished ApartmentsFranklin Luxury PlacesFranklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University