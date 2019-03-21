Clean home centrally located less than 2 miles to downtown Franklin! 3 bdrms, 1 bath. Updated bathroom and fresh paint throughout! Wood-look floors throughout, washer/dryer hookups, storage shed, no pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 Harris Patton Ct have any available units?
200 Harris Patton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin, TN.
Is 200 Harris Patton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
200 Harris Patton Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.