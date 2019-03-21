All apartments in Franklin
200 Harris Patton Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

200 Harris Patton Ct

200 Harris Patton Court · No Longer Available
Location

200 Harris Patton Court, Franklin, TN 37064

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Clean home centrally located less than 2 miles to downtown Franklin! 3 bdrms, 1 bath. Updated bathroom and fresh paint throughout! Wood-look floors throughout, washer/dryer hookups, storage shed, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Harris Patton Ct have any available units?
200 Harris Patton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin, TN.
Is 200 Harris Patton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
200 Harris Patton Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Harris Patton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 200 Harris Patton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 200 Harris Patton Ct offer parking?
No, 200 Harris Patton Ct does not offer parking.
Does 200 Harris Patton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Harris Patton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Harris Patton Ct have a pool?
No, 200 Harris Patton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 200 Harris Patton Ct have accessible units?
No, 200 Harris Patton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Harris Patton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Harris Patton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Harris Patton Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Harris Patton Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
