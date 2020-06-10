All apartments in Franklin
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

1075 Meandering Way

1075 Meandering Way · (615) 294-7966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1075 Meandering Way, Franklin, TN 37067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
For more information, contact Sharon Garner at (615) 294-7966. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2146333 to view more pictures of this property. This is a Non-Smoking Residence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1075 Meandering Way have any available units?
1075 Meandering Way has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1075 Meandering Way currently offering any rent specials?
1075 Meandering Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 Meandering Way pet-friendly?
No, 1075 Meandering Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 1075 Meandering Way offer parking?
No, 1075 Meandering Way does not offer parking.
Does 1075 Meandering Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1075 Meandering Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 Meandering Way have a pool?
No, 1075 Meandering Way does not have a pool.
Does 1075 Meandering Way have accessible units?
No, 1075 Meandering Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 Meandering Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1075 Meandering Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1075 Meandering Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1075 Meandering Way does not have units with air conditioning.

