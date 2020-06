Amenities

539 Appleton Dr. Available 07/22/20 Minutes From Gate 10 - Located Minutes from Gate 10; This Quaint Ranch Home is Like New! Beautiful Laminate Wood Flooring throughout Common Areas; Completely remodeled Kitchen with Bright White Cabinets, Beautiful Speckled Counters and Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances.



Three Ample Sized Bedrooms with Neutral Color Scheme and Brand New Carpet offering Plenty of Closet Space.



Home Sits on a Level Lot with an Extensive Backyard with Storage Shed. All that is missing is you!



Your rent includes weekly trash service and monthly air filter deliveries.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4847552)