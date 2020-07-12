/
greenwood
254 Apartments for rent in Greenwood, Clarksville, TN
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$721
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
890 sqft
The perfect place to call home Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers.
922 Wall Street
922 Wall Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
840 sqft
922 Wall Street Available 07/27/20 922 Wall Street - 922 Wall Street is located near APSU, The Montgomery Public Library, and Historic Downtown Clarksville.
916 Charlotte Street #A
916 Charlotte Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/28/2020) Great location near downtown, Ft. Campbell and APSU areas. This unit features a separate living room space, half bath, large eat in kitchen with all major appliances as well as a laundry closet with appliances on the main level.
102 Charlotte Rd
102 Charlotte Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home on quiet street. Laundry connection available for stackable units only. Large storage area under the house is unfinished. Everything is new on the interior.
916- A Charlotte Street
916 Charlotte St, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
916 Charlotte St. #A - (AVAILABLE 7/28/2020) Great location near downtown, Ft. Campbell and APSU areas.
106 Charlotte Rd
106 Charlotte Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1062 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 106 Charlotte Rd in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
954 Charlotte St
954 Charlotte St, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1404 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Downtown Clarksville. Main Level features Laundry Room, Powder Room and Extra Closets. Cozy Living Room. Eat-in Kitchen with Bar Seating. Master Suite w/Big Walk-in Closet.
914 W Happy Hollow Dr
914 West Happy Hollow Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
875 sqft
914 W. Happy Hollow Drive is located in the Happy Hollow neighborhood within minutes of the Montgomery County Public Library & APSU.
430 Kelly Ln
430 Kelly Lane, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$875
1819 sqft
ADORABLE TWO STORY HOME CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN CLARKSVILLE FOR RENT. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JULY OF 2019. 4 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME COMPETE WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A SPACIOUS LAUNDRY ROOM.
1003 Orchard Hills Drive
1003 Orchard Hills Dr, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1527 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
900 sqft
The Madison at 12th offers the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the Historic District of Clarksville, Tennessee where everything you love is just a short drive away.
712 Main St
712 Main St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
539 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 712 Main St in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1436 McCan Drive #E
1436 Mccan Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/27/2020) Check out this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all brick unit with a separate living room space, roomy eat-in kitchen with all major appliances, large bedrooms each with private closet space.
1458 Paradise Hill Rd
1458 Paradise Hills Road, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$800
1056 sqft
1458 Paradise Hill Road is located in the subdivision of Glendale in the Sango area of Clarksville, within quick access to shopping, dining, and APSU. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, an eat-in kitchen and a fenced in yard.
814-B Golfview Place
814 Golfview Pl, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
814 Golfview Drive #B- (AVAILABLE 7/22/2020) Great downtown location on these 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town homes in easy commuting distance to APSU, Downtown, Madison St. Publix or the Madison Golf Course.
1500 W. Knollwood Circle
1500 West Knollwood Circle, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
1127 sqft
1560 E. Knollwood Circle is located is located between Paradise Hill Road & Baltimore Drive in the Knollwood Hills subdivision, and within easy commute of the Montgomery County Public Library & APSU.
Penn Warren
300 Greenwood Avenue, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1120 sqft
With 12 foot ceilings, this apartment has an incredibly unique feel to it! The kitchen has been renovated to include stainless steel appliances and this apartment has a huge patio for entertaining or just lounging outside! Please call our office
1925 Ashland City Road
1925 Ashland City Road, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$780
671 sqft
High above one of tennessee's fastest-growing cities are the timeless creeks and forests of cumberland ridge. And in the middle of 27 acres, a quiet luxury awaits your discovery.
818-A Golfview Place
818 Golfview Pl, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
953 sqft
818 Golfview Place #A- (AVAILABLE 7/29/2020) Fantastic downtown convenient location on this one level apartment. Unit has 2 large bedrooms, separate living room space, laminate flooring, nice size eat in kitchen with all major appliances.
185 Nantucket Dr
185 Nantuckett Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$925
1110 sqft
2 br, 1 1/2 ba, completely remodeled upgrade townhouse, down stairs flooring is barnyard gray vinyl planking, interior walls painting soft gray with glossy white trim, 6 panel doors, new stainless steel appliances, can lights, all new brush nickel
814 Golfview Place #F
814 Golf View Place, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/22/2020) Great downtown location on these 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town homes in easy commuting distance to APSU, Downtown, Madison St. Publix or the Madison Golf Course.
818 Golfview Place #A
818 Golf View Place, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
866 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/29/2020) Fantastic downtown convenient location on this one level apartment. Unit has 2 large bedrooms, separate living room space, laminate flooring, nice size eat in kitchen with all major appliances.
1620 Baltimore Drive - B
1620 Baltimore Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1620 Baltimore Drive - B in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
211 Trahern Ln
211 Trahern Lane, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4300 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this mid century Executive level Luxury remodel in the heart of downtown.