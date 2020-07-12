/
/
/
madison street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:59 PM
119 Apartments for rent in Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$702
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1000 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
The Lofts Luxury Living
1841 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts Luxury Living in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
Penn Warren
300 Greenwood Avenue, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1120 sqft
With 12 foot ceilings, this apartment has an incredibly unique feel to it! The kitchen has been renovated to include stainless steel appliances and this apartment has a huge patio for entertaining or just lounging outside! Please call our office
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
10 Proctor Dr.
10 Proctor Drive, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
772 sqft
10 Proctor Drive Available Now!! - *2 BR 1 BA home in the heart of Sango* Nice size yard for those summer BBQs** Gorgeous hardwood floors, and fresh paint* small storage shed* Easy access to I24* near shopping, restaurants and parks** Washer dryer
Results within 1 mile of Madison Street
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$748
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
1050 sqft
Welcome Home to Belle Forest at MemorialBelle Forest at Memorial is perfectly located in Clarksville, Tennessee, It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$721
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
890 sqft
The perfect place to call home Welcome home to The Bluffs over Cumberland located in Clarksville, Tennessee. When you arrive, step into our serene surroundings and enjoy the tranquility our community offers.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
900 sqft
The Madison at 12th offers the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in the Historic District of Clarksville, Tennessee where everything you love is just a short drive away.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
922 Wall Street
922 Wall Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
840 sqft
922 Wall Street Available 07/27/20 922 Wall Street - 922 Wall Street is located near APSU, The Montgomery Public Library, and Historic Downtown Clarksville.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
712 Main St
712 Main St, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
539 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 712 Main St in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1436 McCan Drive #E
1436 Mccan Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/27/2020) Check out this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all brick unit with a separate living room space, roomy eat-in kitchen with all major appliances, large bedrooms each with private closet space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
916 Charlotte Street #A
916 Charlotte Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/28/2020) Great location near downtown, Ft. Campbell and APSU areas. This unit features a separate living room space, half bath, large eat in kitchen with all major appliances as well as a laundry closet with appliances on the main level.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
116 Ballygar St
116 Ballygar Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Included: Leasing office does showings, pest control, trash included, pool during seasonal months. Pet policy: 2 pet max, cat or dog (non-aggressive breeds), 25 lb max for first / 45 lb. max combined, $500 nonrefundable pet fee per pet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
121 Coyote Court
121 Coyote Court, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
Conveniently located near I24 and within minutes of APSU, Rotary Park, The Marina, shopping, dining, and entertainment. This town home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Central heat and air.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1458 Paradise Hill Rd
1458 Paradise Hills Road, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$800
1056 sqft
1458 Paradise Hill Road is located in the subdivision of Glendale in the Sango area of Clarksville, within quick access to shopping, dining, and APSU. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, an eat-in kitchen and a fenced in yard.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
814-B Golfview Place
814 Golfview Pl, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
814 Golfview Drive #B- (AVAILABLE 7/22/2020) Great downtown location on these 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town homes in easy commuting distance to APSU, Downtown, Madison St. Publix or the Madison Golf Course.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
102 Charlotte Rd
102 Charlotte Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home on quiet street. Laundry connection available for stackable units only. Large storage area under the house is unfinished. Everything is new on the interior.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
146 Allenwood Drive
146 Allenwood Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1250 sqft
Three Bedroom in Sango! - Charming home in established Sango neighborhood with authentic hardwood floors, HUGE living room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, three spacious bedrooms, updated full bath, massive unfinished basement /
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
916- A Charlotte Street
916 Charlotte St, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
916 Charlotte St. #A - (AVAILABLE 7/28/2020) Great location near downtown, Ft. Campbell and APSU areas.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
106 Charlotte Rd
106 Charlotte Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1062 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 106 Charlotte Rd in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
954 Charlotte St
954 Charlotte St, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1404 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Downtown Clarksville. Main Level features Laundry Room, Powder Room and Extra Closets. Cozy Living Room. Eat-in Kitchen with Bar Seating. Master Suite w/Big Walk-in Closet.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
443 Gary Hills Drive
443 Gary Hills Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1080 sqft
443 Gary Hills Drive Available 07/15/20 443 Gary Hills Drive - 443 Gary Hills Drive is located in the Gary Hills subdivision, in the Sango area of Clarksville, and is minutes from the Mason Rudolph Golf Course.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
104 Ballygar St
104 Ballygar Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
Included: Leasing office does showings, pest control, trash included, pool during seasonal months. Pet policy: 2 pet max, cat or dog (non-aggressive breeds), 25 lb max for first / 45 lb. max combined, $500 nonrefundable pet fee per pet.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
528 Ninth Street
528 9th Street, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
925 sqft
2 br, 1 ba, range, refihg, heating & cooling, pets limited to assistance animals, combo lock
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1500 W. Knollwood Circle
1500 West Knollwood Circle, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
1127 sqft
1560 E. Knollwood Circle is located is located between Paradise Hill Road & Baltimore Drive in the Knollwood Hills subdivision, and within easy commute of the Montgomery County Public Library & APSU.