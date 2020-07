Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

This Gorgeous ranch is a must see! With a very open floor plan, trey ceiling in living room, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and beautiful back splash, Trey ceiling in master with full bath, separate tub and shower and double vanities, deck in the back yard for entertaining.