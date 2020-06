Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Home Featuring Spacious Living Room with A Decorative Fireplace and Separate Dining Area And An Eat In Kitchen With White Cabinetry And Stainless Steel Appliances. The Master Bedroom Suite Boasts A Trey Ceiling And Walk In Closet. The Secondary Bedrooms Are Adequate Sized With Enough Space For Your Decorating Style. Completing This Home is a Large Bonus Room Over The Two Car Garage.