Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous four bedroom, three full bath with all upgrades! Hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, large living room with stacked stone fireplace, formal dining, huge eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven and granite island, master suite with sitting area + his&hers closets, large tiled shower and jetted tub, oversized guest rooms, bonus room on second level, three car garage, HUGE backyard with covered patio and privacy fence! Pet Friendly!