Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

The Residences at 1671 Campbell

1671 Fort Campbell Blvd · (931) 240-2556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1671 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit X2 · Avail. Sep 22

$677

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit K2 · Avail. Sep 14

$799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit J3 · Avail. Aug 28

$799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit C02 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 864 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residences at 1671 Campbell.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to The Residences at 1671 Campbell, located in Clarksville, TN. Our community features one and two bedroom apartment homes with amenities that are second to none! Plush carpeting, great open living/dining space, heating and air conditioning, just to name a few. Imagine coming home to The Residences at 1671 Campbell and enjoying our amazing views, children's play area, sparkling swimming pool with sun deck and 24 hour emergency maintenance for your convenience. Come see why The Residences at 1671 Campbell, should be your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Residences at 1671 Campbell have any available units?
The Residences at 1671 Campbell has 5 units available starting at $677 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Residences at 1671 Campbell have?
Some of The Residences at 1671 Campbell's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residences at 1671 Campbell currently offering any rent specials?
The Residences at 1671 Campbell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Residences at 1671 Campbell pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residences at 1671 Campbell is pet friendly.
Does The Residences at 1671 Campbell offer parking?
No, The Residences at 1671 Campbell does not offer parking.
Does The Residences at 1671 Campbell have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Residences at 1671 Campbell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residences at 1671 Campbell have a pool?
Yes, The Residences at 1671 Campbell has a pool.
Does The Residences at 1671 Campbell have accessible units?
No, The Residences at 1671 Campbell does not have accessible units.
Does The Residences at 1671 Campbell have units with dishwashers?
No, The Residences at 1671 Campbell does not have units with dishwashers.
