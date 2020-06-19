2121 Basham Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07.01.2020!*Pets Must Be Approved!*Youâ€™ll love this charming, 2-story home in the St. B area, located in the Rossview School District.home will give you over 1,800 square ft of generous space to move about without losing that quaint, cozy atmosphere when itâ€™s time to cuddle up by the fireplace with a good book. The large bonus room upstairs would make a great 4th bedroom or playroom for the kids. This home offers a covered front porch, large back deck and the back yard is fenced.