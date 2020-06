2121 Basham Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07.01.2020!*Pets Must Be Approved!*You’ll love this charming, 2-story home in the St. B area, located in the Rossview School District.home will give you over 1,800 square ft of generous space to move about without losing that quaint, cozy atmosphere when it’s time to cuddle up by the fireplace with a good book. The large bonus room upstairs would make a great 4th bedroom or playroom for the kids. This home offers a covered front porch, large back deck and the back yard is fenced.