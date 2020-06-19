All apartments in Clarksville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

2121 Basham Ln

2121 Basham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Basham Lane, Clarksville, TN 37043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07.01.2020!*Pets Must Be Approved!*Youâ€™ll love this charming, 2-story home in the St. B area, located in the Rossview School District.home will give you over 1,800 square ft of generous space to move about without losing that quaint, cozy atmosphere when itâ€™s time to cuddle up by the fireplace with a good book. The large bonus room upstairs would make a great 4th bedroom or playroom for the kids. This home offers a covered front porch, large back deck and the back yard is fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Basham Ln have any available units?
2121 Basham Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Basham Ln have?
Some of 2121 Basham Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Basham Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Basham Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Basham Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 Basham Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2121 Basham Ln offer parking?
No, 2121 Basham Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2121 Basham Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 Basham Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Basham Ln have a pool?
No, 2121 Basham Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Basham Ln have accessible units?
No, 2121 Basham Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Basham Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Basham Ln has units with dishwashers.
