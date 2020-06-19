All apartments in Clarksville
205 Maxwell Drive

Location

205 Maxwell Drive, Clarksville, TN 37043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit N/A · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
205 Maxwell Drive- (AVAILABLE NOW) Beautifully updated single story ranch style home located in an established neighborhood convenient to the Exit 11 area of Clarksville. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has hardwood flooring, all new appliances (including washer & dryer) and paint, a GORGEOUS master w/ walk in closets & enormous dual sink bathroom, roomy guest rooms and brand new shared bath, large fenced in level back yard and allows 1 small dog allowed. Lawncare included! (Standard Breed Restrictions Apply)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Maxwell Drive have any available units?
205 Maxwell Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Maxwell Drive have?
Some of 205 Maxwell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Maxwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Maxwell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Maxwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Maxwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 205 Maxwell Drive offer parking?
No, 205 Maxwell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 205 Maxwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Maxwell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Maxwell Drive have a pool?
No, 205 Maxwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 205 Maxwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Maxwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Maxwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Maxwell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
