Amenities
205 Maxwell Drive- (AVAILABLE NOW) Beautifully updated single story ranch style home located in an established neighborhood convenient to the Exit 11 area of Clarksville. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has hardwood flooring, all new appliances (including washer & dryer) and paint, a GORGEOUS master w/ walk in closets & enormous dual sink bathroom, roomy guest rooms and brand new shared bath, large fenced in level back yard and allows 1 small dog allowed. Lawncare included! (Standard Breed Restrictions Apply)