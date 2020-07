Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly oven

(AVAILABLE 7/24/2020) Centrally located townhomes feature 2 oversized bedrooms and 1.5 baths. On the main level you will find the separate living room space, a fully equipped eat in kitchen with all major appliances, a laundry closet with connections, access to the back patio space, and the half bath. The upper level showcases the 2 large bedrooms and shared full bath. PET FRIENDLY- Standard Breed Restrictions Apply!