Spring Water Drive is located near LG HWY and minutes from I24. This Brand new Townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, an eat-in kitchen, and a patio for relaxing & entertaining guests. Appliances include a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave with washer/dryer provided. Pets are not permitted on or in the property. *1st month FREE RENT, inquire for details.