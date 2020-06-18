Lovely Remodeled Home Close to I-24 & Ft Campbell! - This home has been beautifully updated by the new owners. The kitchen has been remodeled with upgrades all the way around. Enjoy the beautiful backyard & this one of a kind home. Pets negotiable.
(RLNE5330709)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1422 Bruceton Dr have any available units?
1422 Bruceton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.