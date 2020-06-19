All apartments in Clarksville
Find more places like 1218 Crystal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarksville, TN
/
1218 Crystal Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1218 Crystal Drive

1218 Crystal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clarksville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1218 Crystal Drive, Clarksville, TN 37042

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch Style Home in Clarksville - Single story three bedroom, two bathroom home. Two car attached garage. Close to I24 and Fort Campbell!

Photos coming soon!

(RLNE5667093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Crystal Drive have any available units?
1218 Crystal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
Is 1218 Crystal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Crystal Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Crystal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1218 Crystal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksville.
Does 1218 Crystal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Crystal Drive does offer parking.
Does 1218 Crystal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Crystal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Crystal Drive have a pool?
No, 1218 Crystal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Crystal Drive have accessible units?
No, 1218 Crystal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Crystal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Crystal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Crystal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 Crystal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd
Clarksville, TN 37040
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr
Clarksville, TN 37042
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road
Clarksville, TN 37042
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St
Clarksville, TN 37043

Similar Pages

Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms
Clarksville Apartments with ParkingClarksville Dog Friendly Apartments
Clarksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNHopkinsville, KYMadisonville, KYDickson, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodMadison Street
Red River
Brandon Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University