Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1218 Crystal Drive
1218 Crystal Drive
Location
1218 Crystal Drive, Clarksville, TN 37042
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch Style Home in Clarksville - Single story three bedroom, two bathroom home. Two car attached garage. Close to I24 and Fort Campbell!
Photos coming soon!
(RLNE5667093)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1218 Crystal Drive have any available units?
1218 Crystal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Clarksville, TN
.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clarksville Rent Report
.
Is 1218 Crystal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Crystal Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Crystal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1218 Crystal Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Clarksville
.
Does 1218 Crystal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Crystal Drive does offer parking.
Does 1218 Crystal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Crystal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Crystal Drive have a pool?
No, 1218 Crystal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Crystal Drive have accessible units?
No, 1218 Crystal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Crystal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Crystal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Crystal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 Crystal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
