Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:18 PM

9699 Crofton Dr

9699 Crofton Drive · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9699 Crofton Drive, North Charleston, SC 29485

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
pool
Stunning, like-new, and turnkey--all that's missing is your personal touch! Solar panels allow you to save on monthly bills and feel good about using green energy. Only 2 years old, this tasteful ranch features sweeping wood laminate floors throughout the common areas, providing effortless day-to-day maintenance. Ready to cook up scrumptious meals for the family, the bright and cheery kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ample white cabinets. Relax outdoors without the bother of bugs in the spacious screened-in patio, ideal for entertaining and lounging. Located in the amenity-rich neighborhood of McKewn, enjoy staying active year-round with the resort style pool, sun deck, indoor pickle ball court, bocce ball court, and pavilion. Don't wait! Schedule your showing today before this one disappears!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9699 Crofton Dr have any available units?
9699 Crofton Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9699 Crofton Dr have?
Some of 9699 Crofton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9699 Crofton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9699 Crofton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9699 Crofton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9699 Crofton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9699 Crofton Dr offer parking?
No, 9699 Crofton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9699 Crofton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9699 Crofton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9699 Crofton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9699 Crofton Dr has a pool.
Does 9699 Crofton Dr have accessible units?
No, 9699 Crofton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9699 Crofton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9699 Crofton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
