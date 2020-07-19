9699 Crofton Dr

Amenities

Stunning, like-new, and turnkey--all that's missing is your personal touch! Solar panels allow you to save on monthly bills and feel good about using green energy. Only 2 years old, this tasteful ranch features sweeping wood laminate floors throughout the common areas, providing effortless day-to-day maintenance. Ready to cook up scrumptious meals for the family, the bright and cheery kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ample white cabinets. Relax outdoors without the bother of bugs in the spacious screened-in patio, ideal for entertaining and lounging. Located in the amenity-rich neighborhood of McKewn, enjoy staying active year-round with the resort style pool, sun deck, indoor pickle ball court, bocce ball court, and pavilion. Don't wait! Schedule your showing today before this one disappears!