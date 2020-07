Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet extra storage microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car wash area clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill garage guest suite internet access key fob access media room online portal trash valet dog park internet cafe pool table

Come home to beauty. The Atlantic Palms apartment homes boasts park-like settings and stunning grounds. With the clear blue sky of Charleston overhead, these stylish apartments are a pleasure to come home to. With lovely, spacious layouts and many thoughtful touches, you'll be happy to be home. Just outside your door, you'll find a 24/7 Fitness Facility and our Movie Theater Room. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.