69 Honeysuckle Woods

TWO MASTER BEDROOMS with endless upgrades throughout this 3300 s.f. home -- 4 BRs, 3.5 baths! Located on .40 acres with natural landscape in River Hills in Clover/Lake Wylie area; has 2-car side-load garage. Stunning hardwood floors are throughout the entire main level. Kitchen features quartz counter tops & stainless appliances. Other features include beautiful skylights, wrought iron and wood tread staircase, vaulted ceiling, floor to ceiling stone hearth and a 33' long sunroom with brick hearth that steps out to decking and a yard with fence! Both master bathrooms are upgraded to the hilt! Completely wooded yard offers privacy in a community offering waterfront park, a marina, golf course, tennis club.



