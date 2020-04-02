All apartments in Lake Wylie
69 Honeysuckle Woods

69 Honeysuckle Woods · No Longer Available
Location

69 Honeysuckle Woods, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
River Hills Plantation

Amenities

TWO MASTER BEDROOMS with endless upgrades throughout this 3300 s.f. home -- 4 BRs, 3.5 baths! Located on .40 acres with natural landscape in River Hills in Clover/Lake Wylie area; has 2-car side-load garage. Stunning hardwood floors are throughout the entire main level. Kitchen features quartz counter tops & stainless appliances. Other features include beautiful skylights, wrought iron and wood tread staircase, vaulted ceiling, floor to ceiling stone hearth and a 33' long sunroom with brick hearth that steps out to decking and a yard with fence! Both master bathrooms are upgraded to the hilt! Completely wooded yard offers privacy in a community offering waterfront park, a marina, golf course, tennis club.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannaot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Honeysuckle Woods have any available units?
69 Honeysuckle Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 69 Honeysuckle Woods have?
Some of 69 Honeysuckle Woods's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Honeysuckle Woods currently offering any rent specials?
69 Honeysuckle Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Honeysuckle Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 Honeysuckle Woods is pet friendly.
Does 69 Honeysuckle Woods offer parking?
Yes, 69 Honeysuckle Woods offers parking.
Does 69 Honeysuckle Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Honeysuckle Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Honeysuckle Woods have a pool?
No, 69 Honeysuckle Woods does not have a pool.
Does 69 Honeysuckle Woods have accessible units?
No, 69 Honeysuckle Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Honeysuckle Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Honeysuckle Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Honeysuckle Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Honeysuckle Woods does not have units with air conditioning.
