3 bedroom apartments
108 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Wylie, SC
Autumn Cove
1 Unit Available
622 Springhouse Place
622 Springhouse Pl, Lake Wylie, SC
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
River Hills Plantation
1 Unit Available
232 Riverview Terrace
232 Riverview Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Story Townhome in River Hills Bluffs Villas - Spacious 2 story townhome in secure gated community with access to the pool. Fabulous gourmet Kitchen has loads of storage & prep space, granite ctrs, ss appliances.
1 Unit Available
1163 Ross Brook Trace
1163 Ross Brook Trace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - 1 Story House Located in the Bethelfields Subdivision off of Hwy 274 in York, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher &
Autumn Cove
1 Unit Available
431 Harvest Terrace Drive
431 Harvest Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2300 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Home Located in the Autumn Cove Subdivision, 3 Bedrooms, 2.
Autumn Cove
1 Unit Available
1058 Pepperwood Pl
1058 Pepperwood Place, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1950 sqft
Lovely home with large bedrooms and 4th bed/bonus with closet. All bedrooms including the master are upstairs. Two full baths upstairs, powder on the main. Located in beautiful Lake Wylie not far from the water.
1 Unit Available
746 Rocky Grove Glen
746 Rocky Grove Glen, Lake Wylie, SC
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances.
1 Unit Available
1111 Ross Brook Trace
1111 Ross Brook Trace, Lake Wylie, SC
1111 Ross Brook Trace Available 04/06/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Two Story House with Lots of square footage in the Bethelfields Neighborhood off of Hwy 274, 4 Bedrooms or 3 & Office (All Bedrooms Upstairs) Large Master Suite with
River Hills Plantation
1 Unit Available
145 Greenridge Road
145 Greenridge Road, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1809 sqft
Newly renovated and updated 2 1/2 town home in gated lake front community of River Hills. Close to lake and private pool for condos. Miles of walking trails and in award winning Clover Schools!
Results within 1 mile of Lake Wylie
91 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
25 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wylie
Waterstone
38 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Brown Road
18 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Steele Creek
24 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Brown Road
15 Units Available
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
13 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
8 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Steele Creek
1 Unit Available
5848 Clan Maclaine Drive
5848 Clan Maclaine Dr, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1722 sqft
Nearly NEW beautiful townhome in Berewick community!!! Open concept with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Large gathering room with a fireplace and open to kitchen and breakfast area.
Dixie - Berryhill
1 Unit Available
6640 Evanton Loch Road
6640 Evanton Loch, Charlotte, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
15007 Rolling Sky Drive
15007 Rolling Sky Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1550 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Steele Creek
1 Unit Available
12002 Redspire Drive
12002 Redspire Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1598 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Steele Creek
1 Unit Available
12928 Beddingfield Drive
12928 Beddingfield Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1620 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
16161 Tana Tea Circle
16161 Tana Tea Drive, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
***NEW paint and NEW flooring throughout the home*** Large and Open Galley Style Kitchen with Dinette that opens to a Large Sunken Living Room/Dining Room combination with Wood Burning Fireplace and wet bar. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet.
Dixie - Berryhill
1 Unit Available
10128 Halkirk Manor Lane
10128 Halkirk Manor Lane, Charlotte, NC
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
13010 Lake Erie Lane
13010 Lake Erie Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1758 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
