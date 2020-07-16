/
1 bedroom apartments
43 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Wylie, SC
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,008
849 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Wylie
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
51 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
816 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
971 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wylie
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
17 Units Available
Brown Road
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,113
739 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
27 Units Available
Waterstone
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$940
792 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
19 Units Available
Brown Road
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
927 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
28 Units Available
Yorkshire
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,193
804 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
7 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
835 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
34 Units Available
Steele Creek
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
606 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Brown Road
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$984
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
21 Units Available
Yorkshire
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,046
600 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
695 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Wylie
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
800 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
25 Units Available
Eagle Lake
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
760 sqft
City Park View Apartments offer upgraded units near downtown Charlotte, with a community pool and hiking trail access. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, stainless sinks and patios make this a luxurious, relaxing complex to call home.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
737 sqft
Luxury community offers residents community grills, fire pits and a saltwater pool. Units feature washer/dryer, spacious closets and ceramic-top stoves. Great neighborhood, just steps from bowling alley, boxing gym and more than 14 restaurants.
Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
25 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,117
756 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
$
20 Units Available
Eagle Lake
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
871 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
$
33 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
35 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
721 sqft
The Palmer Apartment Homes provide you with convenience and community.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Yorkmount
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,176
825 sqft
Sycamore at Tyvola is a unique luxury apartment community that offers the comforts and conveniences of urban living, with a full range of superior lifestyle amenities and world-class management services.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
29 Units Available
Yorkmount
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
794 sqft
Tyvola Centre Apartment Homes, conveniently located near I77 in Charlotte, NC, is designed for those who appreciate the difference between living and living well.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown Rock Hill
The Anderson
108 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,143
673 sqft
Near area bars, restaurants and entertainment. Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and storage. Open floor plans. On-site fitness room. Large windows with ample natural light.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
11 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
816 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
28 Units Available
Eagle Lake
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,079
780 sqft
Gorgeous, upgraded apartments near the Charlotte Coliseum district with easy access to high tech companies and nightlife. Modern kitchens, attractive floor plans and open-concept living rooms with premium finishes.
