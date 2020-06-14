Apartment List
/
SC
/
lake wylie
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

52 Apartments for rent in Lake Wylie, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Wylie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
746 Rocky Grove Glen
746 Rocky Grove Glen, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3000 sqft
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Wylie
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
90 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wylie
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Steele Creek
24 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Yorkshire
22 Units Available
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$993
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Brown Road
1 Unit Available
10895 Garden Oaks Lane
10895 Garden Oaks Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1452 sqft
Desirable Steele Creek Area! This lovely 2 story End Unit Townhouse features an open floorplan and a beautiful interior just waiting for your personal touch! Boasting gleaming hardwood floors, spacious 2 master suits with their own private baths and

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
14505 Grasslands Court
14505 Grasslands Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1419 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner townhome with 1-car attached garage and hardwood flooring throughout!!! Living room has gas-log fireplace ceiling fan. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
405 Halyard Lane
405 Halyard Lane, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2175 sqft
Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent a fabulous end-unit 2100 sqft+ townhouse in the amazing community of Lake Shore! This unit features spectacular upgrades throughout including crown molding, plantation shutters, wood floors, stainless steel

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
13116 Erwin Rd
13116 Erwin Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1508 sqft
This pristine town home off of S. Tryon St offers a great Steele Creek location near shopping, dining, schools, parks, Carowinds and Lake Wylie! Features include hardwood floors, wiring for surround sound and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
Dixie - Berryhill
1 Unit Available
10019 Shetland Ln
10019 Shetland Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2272 sqft
10019 Shetland Lane, Charlotte; This gorgeous split plan home is in the beautiful Berewick Community. This ranch style home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
11426 Savannah Creek Drive
11426 Savannah Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1425 sqft
Spacious End Unit in Upscale Neighborhood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit town-home has an open style floor plan. The Master bedroom is on the main floor with a TV mount in place.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Wylie
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Yorkmount
22 Units Available
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,305
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1172 sqft
Sycamore at Tyvola is a unique luxury apartment community that offers the comforts and conveniences of urban living, with a full range of superior lifestyle amenities and world-class management services.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Rock Hill
4 Units Available
The Anderson
108 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,282
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1043 sqft
Near area bars, restaurants and entertainment. Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and storage. Open floor plans. On-site fitness room. Large windows with ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Yorkmount
23 Units Available
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1307 sqft
Tyvola Centre Apartment Homes, conveniently located near I77 in Charlotte, NC, is designed for those who appreciate the difference between living and living well.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Eagle Lake
26 Units Available
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,216
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1205 sqft
Gorgeous, upgraded apartments near the Charlotte Coliseum district with easy access to high tech companies and nightlife. Modern kitchens, attractive floor plans and open-concept living rooms with premium finishes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
$
Eagle Lake
22 Units Available
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1294 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Olde Whitehall
27 Units Available
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, and a cable and internet package. Dogs and cats welcome. Proximity to I-485 convenient for commuters. Charlotte Premium Outlets and Renaissance Park Golf Course both a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Yorkshire
5 Units Available
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1333 sqft
Spacious apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets. Ample on-site amenities, including a courtyard, tennis court and car wash area. Just minutes from McDowell Nature Preserve. Easy access to I-485.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
4 Units Available
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1229 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons at Fort Mill in Fort Mill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lake Wylie, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Wylie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Lake Wylie 2 BedroomsLake Wylie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Wylie 3 BedroomsLake Wylie Accessible ApartmentsLake Wylie Apartments with Balcony
Lake Wylie Apartments with GarageLake Wylie Apartments with GymLake Wylie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Wylie Apartments with Parking
Lake Wylie Apartments with PoolLake Wylie Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Wylie Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Wylie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College