Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

78 Apartments for rent in Lake Wylie, SC with garage

Lake Wylie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1163 Ross Brook Trace
1163 Ross Brook Trace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - 1 Story House Located in the Bethelfields Subdivision off of Hwy 274 in York, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher &

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Autumn Cove
1 Unit Available
431 Harvest Terrace Drive
431 Harvest Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2300 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Home Located in the Autumn Cove Subdivision, 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2115 Peninsula Drive
2115 Peninsula Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
8 Bedrooms
$3,495
4436 sqft
2115 Peninsula Drive Available 07/10/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Large Brick Home Located in The Landing Community in Lake Wylie, SC, This home offers 8 Bedrooms, 1 on the Main Floor, 6 (or 5 & Media Room on 2nd Floor) and

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Autumn Cove
1 Unit Available
1058 Pepperwood Place
1058 Pepperwood Place, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1938 sqft
Lovely home with large bedrooms and 4th bed/bonus with closet. All bedrooms including the master are upstairs. Two full baths upstairs, powder on the main. Located in beautiful Lake Wylie not far from the water.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
746 Rocky Grove Glen
746 Rocky Grove Glen, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3000 sqft
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Wylie
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
23 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
90 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wylie
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
Waterstone
38 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$913
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brown Road
17 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
East Tega Cay
14 Units Available
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Yorkshire
44 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1193 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Steele Creek
23 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
14505 Grasslands Court
14505 Grasslands Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1419 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner townhome with 1-car attached garage and hardwood flooring throughout!!! Living room has gas-log fireplace ceiling fan. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
437 Garden Grove Road
437 Garden Grove Road, York County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3200 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Single Family Home Located on a corner lot in the Spicewoods Development off of Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill, SC, 4 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Steele Creek
1 Unit Available
5848 Clan Maclaine Drive
5848 Clan Maclaine Dr, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1722 sqft
Nearly NEW beautiful townhome in Berewick community!!! Open concept with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Large gathering room with a fireplace and open to kitchen and breakfast area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
11402 Scottsman Trace Drive
11402 Scottsman Trace Drive, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,345
3153 sqft
apply at www.propertyframeworks.com

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Pleasant Hill Road
1 Unit Available
13541 Browhill Ln
13541 Browhill Ln, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1726 sqft
NEW 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bathroom Townhouse In Charlotte with Great Amenities 1726 sft. Most spacious model in neighborhood with lot of natural light.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
405 Halyard Lane
405 Halyard Lane, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2175 sqft
Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent a fabulous end-unit 2100 sqft+ townhouse in the amazing community of Lake Shore! This unit features spectacular upgrades throughout including crown molding, plantation shutters, wood floors, stainless steel

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Steele Creek
1 Unit Available
9333 Glenburn Lane - 1
9333 Glenburn Ln, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1526 sqft
Large townhouse with all of the updates! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. Spacious gathering room open to kitchen and breakfast area. 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Waterstone
1 Unit Available
1510 Royal Auburn Avenue
1510 Royal Auburn Avenue, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1489 sqft
End Unit, Granite Counters, Hardwoods on main floor, Stainless Appliances, Fireplace, recent Range, Microwave, one Car Garage with automatic opener.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Wylie, SC

Lake Wylie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

