apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:31 PM
90 Apartments for rent in Lake Wylie, SC with pool
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
$988
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2115 Peninsula Drive
2115 Peninsula Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
8 Bedrooms
$3,495
4436 sqft
2115 Peninsula Drive Available 07/17/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Large Brick Home Located in The Landing Community in Lake Wylie, SC, This home offers 8 Bedrooms, 1 on the Main Floor, 6 (or 5 & Media Room on 2nd Floor) and
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
River Hills Plantation
232 Riverview Terrace
232 Riverview Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1850 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Story Townhome in River Hills Bluffs Villas - Spacious 2 story townhome in secure gated community with access to the pool. Fabulous gourmet Kitchen has loads of storage & prep space, granite ctrs, ss appliances.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
746 Rocky Grove Glen
746 Rocky Grove Glen, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3000 sqft
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances.
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1111 Ross Brook Trace
1111 Ross Brook Trace, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3291 sqft
1111 Ross Brook Trace Available 04/06/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Two Story House with Lots of square footage in the Bethelfields Neighborhood off of Hwy 274, 4 Bedrooms or 3 & Office (All Bedrooms Upstairs) Large Master Suite with
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
River Hills Plantation
145 Greenridge Road
145 Greenridge Road, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1809 sqft
Newly renovated and updated 2 1/2 town home in gated lake front community of River Hills. Close to lake and private pool for condos. Miles of walking trails and in award winning Clover Schools!
1 of 19
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
829 sqft
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive Available 07/26/19 Harpers Mill one level 2 Bedroom townhome in Lake Wylie!! - One level garden home with private patio. Open Great Room/ Dining Room combination with breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Wylie
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
56 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wylie
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
Steele Creek
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
Yorkshire
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,181
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1203 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Waterstone
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
24 Units Available
Yorkshire
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,042
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Brown Road
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,107
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Brown Road
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Brown Road
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$984
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
East Tega Cay
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brown Road
12705 Cedar Crossings
12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273 - Located in popular “The Crossings” subdivision, this 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath home has it all! The community features a swimming pool, walking trails, plus basketball and volleyball courts.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Yorkshire
13358 Savannah Club Dr
13358 Savannah Club Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1186 sqft
Southwest Charlotte Townhome - Immaculate Like-New 2 Bed, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Dixie - Berryhill
10631 Bedlington Road
10631 Bedlington Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2536 sqft
Berewick - Beautiful home with many upgrades. Located in desirable Berewick! Community pool, granite countertops in kitchen, formal living room plus a large family room with fireplace. Trey ceiling in large master bedroom. Large master closet.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Brown Road
13636 Meade Glen Court
13636 Meade Glen Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1191 sqft
13636 Meade Glen Court Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Town Home for Rent in Bennington Townhomes - Located in Bennington Place Town Homes. This 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2-story home has laminate floors and a Spanish tile entrance.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Yorkshire
13714 Calloway Glen Drive
13714 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
Great 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms Townhome in Steele Creek, Dual Master Suites, Fantastic Roommate Floorplan. Rent includes; Community Pool, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Lawn Maintenance, Water and Sewer.
