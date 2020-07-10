/
apartments with washer dryer
75 Apartments for rent in Lake Wylie, SC with washer-dryer
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,008
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1163 Ross Brook Trace
1163 Ross Brook Trace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - 1 Story House Located in the Bethelfields Subdivision off of Hwy 274 in York, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher &
River Hills Plantation
145 Greenridge Road
145 Greenridge Road, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1809 sqft
Newly renovated and updated 2 1/2 town home in gated lake front community of River Hills. Close to lake and private pool for condos. Miles of walking trails and in award winning Clover Schools!
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
829 sqft
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive Available 07/26/19 Harpers Mill one level 2 Bedroom townhome in Lake Wylie!! - One level garden home with private patio. Open Great Room/ Dining Room combination with breakfast bar.
20 Hamiltons Harbor Drive
20 Hamiltons Harbor Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1027 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Hamiltons Harbor Drive in Lake Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
Pleasant Hill Road
16446 Doves Canyon Ln
16446 Doves Canyon Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Palisades country club - Property Id: 298085 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298085 Property Id 298085 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5859369)
Steele Creek
8239 Dallas Bay Road
8239 Dallas Bay Rd, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4BR / 3BA AVAILABLE FOR RENT in Charlotte, NC! Apply today! Move in ready! Impressive foyer entrance leads into this open floor plan home. Kitchen has granite counter tops, microwave, fridge, and stove.
Steele Creek
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Brown Road
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Brown Road
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,106
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Brown Road
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Yorkshire
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,161
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1203 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Yorkshire
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,042
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
East Tega Cay
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.
Pleasant Hill Road
9506 Glenburn Lane
9506 Glenburn Ln, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1895 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Move-In Ready Town-home! - Property Id: 309084 Meticulously owned and maintained townhome that's move-in ready! Available for rent 7/24/2020. 12 month or greater leasing agreement. $2,000 per month.
Yorkshire
13714 Calloway Glen Drive
13714 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
Great 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms Townhome in Steele Creek, Dual Master Suites, Fantastic Roommate Floorplan. Rent includes; Community Pool, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Lawn Maintenance, Water and Sewer.
Steele Creek
13904 Singleleaf Lane
13904 Singleleaf Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1784 sqft
Great end unit town home fully upgraded in Steele Creek area! Beautifully open and updated kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Gorgeous Cali Bamboo wood floors throughout! Master suite has vaulted
Dixie - Berryhill
5658 Stonewells Drive
5658 Stonewells Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1611 sqft
This beautiful & spacious 3bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhome boasts an open floor plan layout with 1 car garage. Loaded with pristine amenities that won't let you down.
Tega Cay
27041 Tidal Way
27041 Tidal Way, Tega Cay, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute 2 Story House Located in Tega Cay, SC off of Catamaran Drive, 2 Bedrooms (Upstairs), 1.
