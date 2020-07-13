117 Apartments for rent in Lake Wylie, SC with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
$988
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2115 Peninsula Drive
2115 Peninsula Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
8 Bedrooms
$3,495
4436 sqft
2115 Peninsula Drive Available 07/17/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Large Brick Home Located in The Landing Community in Lake Wylie, SC, This home offers 8 Bedrooms, 1 on the Main Floor, 6 (or 5 & Media Room on 2nd Floor) and

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
5670 Lake Wylie Road
5670 Lake Wylie Road, Lake Wylie, SC
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
4931 sqft
Beautiful Custom Built Executive Home in Lake Wylie on approximately 2-acres in the Award Winning Clover School District.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1163 Ross Brook Trace
1163 Ross Brook Trace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - 1 Story House Located in the Bethelfields Subdivision off of Hwy 274 in York, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher &

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
746 Rocky Grove Glen
746 Rocky Grove Glen, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3000 sqft
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Wylie
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
56 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wylie
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
25 Units Available
Yorkshire
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,161
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1203 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Steele Creek
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
32 Units Available
Waterstone
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
24 Units Available
Yorkshire
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,042
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
16 Units Available
Brown Road
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,107
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Brown Road
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Brown Road
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$984
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
East Tega Cay
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brown Road
12705 Cedar Crossings
12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273 - Located in popular “The Crossings” subdivision, this 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath home has it all! The community features a swimming pool, walking trails, plus basketball and volleyball courts.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dixie - Berryhill
10631 Bedlington Road
10631 Bedlington Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2536 sqft
Berewick - Beautiful home with many upgrades. Located in desirable Berewick! Community pool, granite countertops in kitchen, formal living room plus a large family room with fireplace. Trey ceiling in large master bedroom. Large master closet.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brown Road
13636 Meade Glen Court
13636 Meade Glen Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1191 sqft
13636 Meade Glen Court Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Town Home for Rent in Bennington Townhomes - Located in Bennington Place Town Homes. This 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2-story home has laminate floors and a Spanish tile entrance.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Steele Creek
13904 Singleleaf Lane
13904 Singleleaf Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1784 sqft
Great end unit town home fully upgraded in Steele Creek area! Beautifully open and updated kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Gorgeous Cali Bamboo wood floors throughout! Master suite has vaulted

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Dixie - Berryhill
5658 Stonewells Drive
5658 Stonewells Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1611 sqft
This beautiful & spacious 3bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhome boasts an open floor plan layout with 1 car garage. Loaded with pristine amenities that won't let you down.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Steele Creek
14903 Alyssa Faith Court
14903 Alyssa Faith Court, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2250 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Wylie, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Wylie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

