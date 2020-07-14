Redwood Lake Wylie

Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $150 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed Restrictions-contact office for details
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Attached Garage.
Storage Details: Attached Garage