Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Redwood Lake Wylie

241 Dexter Road #101 · (803) 610-2769
Rent Special
Get up to $1000 off at move-in!*
Location

241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,449

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Meadowood-1

$1,554

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Willowood-1

$1,568

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Lake Wylie.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $150 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed Restrictions-contact office for details
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Attached Garage.
Storage Details: Attached Garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Lake Wylie have any available units?
Redwood Lake Wylie offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,449. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Lake Wylie have?
Some of Redwood Lake Wylie's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Lake Wylie currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Lake Wylie is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $1000 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Lake Wylie pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Lake Wylie is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Lake Wylie offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Lake Wylie offers parking.
Does Redwood Lake Wylie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redwood Lake Wylie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Lake Wylie have a pool?
No, Redwood Lake Wylie does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Lake Wylie have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Lake Wylie has accessible units.
Does Redwood Lake Wylie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Lake Wylie has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Lake Wylie have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Lake Wylie has units with air conditioning.
