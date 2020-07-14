All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

34 Crestmont

34 Woodcross Dr · (803) 373-1710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$200 off first month rent on longer term leases limited time offer
Location

34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC 29212

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0617 · Avail. Aug 23

$902

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Unit 1502 · Avail. now

$942

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0806H · Avail. Aug 14

$1,087

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 0520 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,097

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 0125 · Avail. now

$1,098

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0602 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Unit 0723 · Avail. now

$1,292

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 34 Crestmont.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
internet access
pool table
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont

Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences. Our 34 Crestmont apartment complex is cradled among the lakes of Harbison and is a stately reminder of the thriving present and exciting future of Columbia, SC. Only minutes from I-26, residents enjoy all of what Harbison has to offer – including a host of shopping, fine dining and entertainment. When it comes to apartments in Columbia, SC, 34 Crestmont offers a truly unprecedented style of living.

Amenities to Help Our Rental Customers Feel at Home

All residents at our Crestmont apartment complex in Columbia have free membership to the Harbinson Recreational Center. Popular amenities include our 70-inch poolside HDTV, large dog park, outdoor kitchen & grill area and the walking trails that surround the property. Check out our amenities page to read about all apartment and community amenities at our C

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $100 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $125/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 34 Crestmont have any available units?
34 Crestmont has 11 units available starting at $902 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Crestmont have?
Some of 34 Crestmont's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Crestmont currently offering any rent specials?
34 Crestmont is offering the following rent specials: $200 off first month rent on longer term leases limited time offer
Is 34 Crestmont pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Crestmont is pet friendly.
Does 34 Crestmont offer parking?
Yes, 34 Crestmont offers parking.
Does 34 Crestmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Crestmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Crestmont have a pool?
Yes, 34 Crestmont has a pool.
Does 34 Crestmont have accessible units?
No, 34 Crestmont does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Crestmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Crestmont has units with dishwashers.

